Implats boss Mark Munroe due in court for 'breaking lockdown rules'
Impala Platinum Mine's CEO of Rustenburg operations, Mark Munroe, is expected to appear in court on Friday for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations.
Emma Townshend, from the mine’s corporate affairs department, confirmed that Munroe was expected to appear in the Bafokeng magistrate’s court after allegedly calling employees back to work.
This allegedly included non-essential operations.
This is a developing story.
