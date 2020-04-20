Man arrested for illegal trading permits

One person has been arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, for producing fraudulent permits for informal traders.

The man was arrested on Monday at about 1pm during a sting operation involving Johannesburg metro police.

Under cover EMPD officers gave the man R300 worth of identified bank notes to buy a permit. After the transaction was concluded, they then pounced on the backroom of the house.

“We arrested one person in relation to the fraudulent document. Another person was arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations. He was at an internet Café working on a computer and that is not allowed,” said City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatise Modingoane.

A computer was confiscated and fraudulent permits were also found at the house. The man arrested also produced permits which enable people to move from one province to another.

Modingoane said JMPD officers have noticed that a number of informal traders were producing documents which reflected a certain councillor’s name.