South Africa

AfriForum hauls tourism minister to court over 'racist' Covid-19 relief aid

By Jeff Wicks - 15 April 2020 - 11:15
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says the tourism minister's race criteria for loans to help businesses hurt by the lockdown are 'shameful and unlawful'. 'Discrimination on the basis of race and other unalterable characteristics is immoral and inexcusable,' Kriel says.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says the tourism minister's race criteria for loans to help businesses hurt by the lockdown are 'shameful and unlawful'. 'Discrimination on the basis of race and other unalterable characteristics is immoral and inexcusable,' Kriel says.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deaan Vivier

Contentious lobby group AfriForum has hauled the department of tourism to court in an urgent bid to overturn race criteria which determine which businesses score state-sponsored Covid-19 relief bailouts.

At the heart of the looming legal battle is the R200m Tourism Relief Fund, announced by minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane as a buffer for businesses in the tourism sector which have been severely affected by the national lockdown.

It provides for a one-off grant of up to R50,000 for financially distressed businesses.

According to papers before the court, the tourism department intends to apply “empowerment criteria” when considering pleas for a bailout, and it would be an exercise in aid of transformation.

But AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel called the race criteria shameful and unlawful, insisting that the discrimination did nothing towards funding those who need it most.

“The tourism minister’s stated intention to help only some people and not others, because of the colour of their skin, their age or their gender, makes a mockery of South Africa’s constitutional democracy,” he said in an affidavit.

“Discrimination on the basis of race and other unalterable characteristics is immoral and inexcusable. It is unacceptable that President Cyril Ramaphosa could call for national unity ... only for the tourism minister to insist that race and other immutable characteristics would be used as the basis for determining which South Africans would receive government support,” he wrote.

Thandi Modise avoids court (for now) as deal reached in animal-abuse case

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says she is “quite relieved” that she won’t be forced to violate government’s Covid-19 shutdown regulations ...
News
2 weeks ago

Thandi Modise goes to court to halt animal abuse case pursued by AfriForum ‬

Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum insists that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise  pitches up for the animal abuse case against her on Tuesday — ...
News
2 weeks ago

Kriel said that beyond the discriminatory posture, the one-off cash payments would do little to uplift those previously disadvantaged.

“The fund is intended to assist businesses, not persons or categories of persons,” he added.

This was the foundation for his contention that the decision to apply “race-based and other criteria concerned” violates the principles of law and asked that the decision be reviewed and set aside.

On the eve of the lockdown, AfriForum reacted when an unpublished department of trade & industry document indicated that to be granted state assistance, a business would need to be majority black owned.

The department dismissed the document as a fake while AfriForum sabre-rattled with a court challenge.

Efforts to contact department of tourism spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

The matter will be heard in the Pretoria high court on April 21.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X