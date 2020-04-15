AfriForum hauls tourism minister to court over 'racist' Covid-19 relief aid

According to papers before the court, the tourism department intends to apply “empowerment criteria” when considering pleas for a bailout, and it would be an exercise in aid of transformation.

But AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel called the race criteria shameful and unlawful, insisting that the discrimination did nothing towards funding those who need it most.

“The tourism minister’s stated intention to help only some people and not others, because of the colour of their skin, their age or their gender, makes a mockery of South Africa’s constitutional democracy,” he said in an affidavit.

“Discrimination on the basis of race and other unalterable characteristics is immoral and inexcusable. It is unacceptable that President Cyril Ramaphosa could call for national unity ... only for the tourism minister to insist that race and other immutable characteristics would be used as the basis for determining which South Africans would receive government support,” he wrote.