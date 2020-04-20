South Africa

More than 100 arrested in Durban for flouting lockdown regulations

By Lwandile Bhengu - 20 April 2020 - 16:46
Authorities set up 30 roadblocks in and around Durban on Monday to clamp down on people breaking lockdown rules.
More than 100 people were arrested in greater Durban on Monday as part of a clampdown on residents flouting lockdown regulations.

The arrests follow KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's announcement on Sunday that authorities would be tightening the leash in the eThekwini district — the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

“As from the announcement on the decision taken by our provincial command, from 4am this morning in eThekwini we had 30 roadblocks covering all areas that are coming into the central business district and all areas in the townships and suburbs,” said Zikalala

“So far we have arrested more than 100 people. It is clear that the majority of South Africans are adhering to the lockdown rules, but there are still those people who are going up and down without permits.”

The premier was speaking at a roadblock in Inanda, north of Durban, where 14 people were arrested and a taxi licence suspended.

He said the majority of the arrests were of people who did not have travel permits.

“This will not be for today only; it is going to be carrying on until we are satisfied that all of the people in the district of eThekwini are adhering to the regulations,” he said. “We are also going to be patrolling in townships and in suburbs, because we have established that there are people who are still roaming around and those who are still selling alcohol through back doors.”

Traffic on the N3 entering Durban came to a standstill on Monday as metro police were out in full force checking permits.

Zikalala added that more than 10,000 people had been arrested in the province since the beginning of the lockdown.

