Soweto woman living in fear after Covid-19 accusation spreads in her community

The 39-year-old said that her picture was posted below the message in the group and one of the participants screen-grabbed the message along with her picture and disseminated it.

She said she was inundated with calls from concerned family members and neighbours, seeking clarity on the veracity of the post.

"I was shocked when people started calling me to ask if I was okay and why I wasn't being responsible, why I was running away from the authorities," Mdluli said.

"Then I heard that I was

going around touching people's gates at night so that I could spread the virus - that was shocking to me."

Mdluli said she was unable to open a case at the local police station because she could not print out the screen grabs due to the lockdown.

"The investigating officer said he will need me to print the messages before he can open a case, but all the internet cafes are closed and I can't access the office where I work because of the lockdown. All I want to do is clear my name before something bad happens to me or my child," she said.