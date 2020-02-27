Sam Chabalala gets bail and his convoy hits traffic cop

Flamboyant Mpumalanga businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala is again a free man after being granted a R500,000 bail in the Middelburg magistrate's court yesterday.

The day was full of drama as one of Chabalala's associates knocked over a traffic officer after reversing into her at high speed before driving off as the businessman was whisked away in a convoy of four BMWs seemingly in an effort to keep him away from the media.

Chabalala, 25, is facing fresh charges of corruption and bribery. The businessman, who was arrested on February 13, played a cat-and-mouse game with the media that was waiting for him to exit the court following his successful application.

According to a security official at the court, Chabalala was driven out of court with four BMWs and was escorted by several traffic officers.

"They didn't want him to be seen by the media or have his pictures taken. So they used the exit at the back," the official said.

Dozens of his supporters and employees attended the hearing. When in a rush to escort Chabalala away from the court, one car in the convoy hit and knocked down a traffic officer.