Second suspect arrested in Soweto teen Siphiwe Sibeko's murder

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Soweto teenager, Siphiwe Sibeko.

Police spokesman Cpt Kay Makhubele said the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in White City, Soweto on Thursday morning.

“This brings the total number of suspects arrested to two. These are the suspects who allegedly killed the 14-year-old girl from Dobsonville,” Makhubele said.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the teen’s murder.

“The suspects will appear together today 09 April 2020 in Protea magistrate,” Makhubele said. Sibeko was raped, and her mutilated body was found dumped raped in Mndeni last Friday. This was after she went missing on Thursday while on her way to a tuckshop in Dobsonville.