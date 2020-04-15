It's important to hold state accountable for wrongdoing

I agree with Heywood. The lauding of our government while keeping them accountable goes a long way in ensuring that their response to the crisis is even more effective and enhanced.

By keeping quiet, we are doing an injustice to ourselves as a society who has to live with the possible consequences of an ineffective response to this crisis and it's an injustice to our country possibly having one of the leading and most holistic approaches to this worldwide crisis.

An optimal approach can only be achieved when civil society engages and keeps our government accountable. Often, crisis within our country has been brought to the fore by civil society organisations and they have tendered solutions.

Our civil duty to keep government accountable is utterly important.

The reckless utterances of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief, Gen Solly Shoke, is just one of the many instances where South Africans should be seeking answers and accountability from the state.

Last week, after briefing a contingent of soldiers in Pretoria, more than a week after the SANDF had been deployed to help enforce the national lockdown regulations, Shoke said, "there are some who speak about human rights... but human life is more important than any individual human rights".