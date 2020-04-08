Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on two months special leave
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for violating the lockdown rules.
This comes after a picture of Ndebani-Abrahams lunching with ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana emerged on social media while the country is under strict lockdown rules that prohibit unnecessary visitations.
Following their meeting on Tuesday, Ramaphosa has decided to place Ndabeni-Abrahams on a two months special leave, one of which will be unpaid.Ndabeni-Abrahams has also been directed to apologise to the nation.
In a statement, Manana said that Ndabeni-Abrahams had come to his house to collect protective equipment for coronavirus but it appears Ramaphosa did not accept this reasoning.
The President summoned the Minister yesterday, Tuesday 07 April 2020. The President expressed his disapproval of the Minister’s actions, which undermine the requirement that all citizens stay at home and save South Africa from the spread of the coronavirus,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.
“The President accepted the Minister’s apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered.”Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will take over from Ndabeni-Abrahams while she is on special leave.
The photo, posted Manana on his Instagram, caused a lot of uproar on social media with people asking whether the rules only applied to a few.Hundreds of citizens have been complaining of brutality from the police and the military for breaking the lockdown.
“The nation-wide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the National Executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices,” Ramaphosa said.
“None of us – not least a member of the National Executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no-one is above the law.”
