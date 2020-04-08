Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on two months special leave

Following their meeting on Tuesday, Ramaphosa has decided to place Ndabeni-Abrahams on a two months special leave, one of which will be unpaid.Ndabeni-Abrahams has also been directed to apologise to the nation.

In a statement, Manana said that Ndabeni-Abrahams had come to his house to collect protective equipment for coronavirus but it appears Ramaphosa did not accept this reasoning.

The President summoned the Minister yesterday, Tuesday 07 April 2020. The President expressed his disapproval of the Minister’s actions, which undermine the requirement that all citizens stay at home and save South Africa from the spread of the coronavirus,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.