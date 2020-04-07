Ramaphosa summons Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over 'lockdown violation'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned communication minister and NEC member Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for a meeting after she was exposed violating the government-imposed lockdown by having lunch with a friend.

Speaking to the media after a visit to Rand Water on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he had seen the picture of Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch with former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana, also an ANC NEC (national executive committee) member.

The NEC is the highest organ of the ANC between national conferences.

“I have seen the picture of minister Ndabeni Abrahms sitting at a luncheon with a number of friends and other people, I have asked her to come and see me so she is going to come and see me and I am going to have a discussion with her about the impact of visuals like those on what we are trying to do,” Ramaphosa said.