When President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to put communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months and dock a month's pay for violating a government-imposed lockdown, there were mixed reactions as to whether that was an appropriate sanction.

It was‚ however‚ quite an improvement from the reprimand meted out by former president Jacob Zuma to ministers in his cabinet for their role in the government’s overspending of taxpayers' money on his Nkandla homestead.

Then public protector Thuli Madonsela had instructed Zuma to reprimand public works minister Thulas Nxesi‚ a former minister in the same department‚ Geoff Doidge‚ and former police minister Nathi Mthethwa.

He did not do so until the Constitutional Court in 2016 ordered him to do so.

“I hereby deliver the reprimand required‚” was Zuma’s reprimand to his ministers which was described as a "joke".

While the primary tool presidents have to hold their executive to account is firing them‚ cabinet reshuffles are usually dictated to by politics and have very little to do with sanctioning bad behaviour.

Even when errant ministers are eventually fired from cabinet it is not framed as a punitive deterrent — rather it is usually done for political expedience.

There have been three times‚ however‚ in recent history where presidents had no choice but to force the resignations of their errant ministers and deputy ministers.