Fikile Mbalula condemns growing number of motorists defying lockdown

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the increasing number of motorists and public transport vehicles ignoring transport regulations during the nationwide lockdown.

At the start of the second week of the lockdown, the number of cars stopped at roadblocks across the country nearly doubled, increasing from 17,559 on Monday to 29,738 on Wednesday.

During the same period, e-hailing providers that failed to adhere to passenger limits increased from 32 on Monday and peaked at 509 on Wednesday. Cars licensed to carry four passengers are only allowed to carry two people under the lockdown.

Minibus taxis that failed to adhere to the required 70% passenger limit increased from 18 on Monday to 509 on Wednesday.