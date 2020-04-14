Out in the cold in lockdown days: Over 100 families evicted from illegally occupied RDP houses

"There is corruption in the house allocation project and after several individuals came claiming to have bought these houses, we decided that we will not move because we have documents that prove we applied for these houses that are now being sold privately by corrupt officials," she said.

Hector Phelepe told Sowetan they cleaned the houses that were abandoned and unfinished at the time.

"We took loans to buy roofing materials, doors, windows, and paint because we felt it was our right as Daveyton- born and bred children to occupy this place," said Phelepe.

The residents said after their evictions, the MMC for housing came to the police station where they were seeking shelter and said they can only take 20 people out of 123 families.

The rest of them were to be moved to shelters housing homeless people far away from their relatives and Daveyton where their lives are, they said.

After a court battle to remove the families, the Ekurhuleni municipality said it was granted a final order to evict the occupiers on March 28.

Gadebe said the order to evict the people had been in process since January.

"We kept on battling in court to evict them until the final order allowing us to evict was granted on March 28, which was a day into lockdown so it had to be actioned," he said.

"Having C form or subsidy approval does not mean one has the right to occupy any RDP house. Our people need to be educated on that note."

The evicted residents have scattered around the township to seek shelter after they refused to go to the centres allocated by the municipality.

Some have found refuge with their children at taxi ranks, closed taverns and even outside a KFC at Mayfield Mall. Some of the people were still sleeping at those places by yesterday.