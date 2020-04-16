Parliament wants police, Ipid to answer to brutality allegations

Parliament's police portfolio committee wants answers.

The committee wants the police and watchdog body the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to provide answers about alleged abuses of power and heavy-handedness by law enforcement officers during the lockdown.

The committee has convened a meeting for next Wednesday to receive a report from the police and Ipid on the role of the security services during the lockdown, and to consider various issues of concern regarding management of the lockdown.

“The prime issue to be considered is the management and heavy-handedness of security forces during the lockdown,” said committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson on Thursday.

“In welcoming the announcement of the lockdown, the committee emphasised the supremacy of the law and that the declaration of the lockdown did not mean the suspension of the constitution. Thus, the law ought to be respected at all times, more especially by officers of the law,” she added.