Security manager caught for overloading vehicle with guards

A Fidelity security company's manager has been arrested for loading personnel like sardines in a truck and for defying social distancing rules given under the Disaster Management Act.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the manager was arrested at 7.15am on Wednesday for loading 44 security guards into the back of a closed truck.

"The police found guards crammed into the back of the truck which had a closed back and sides," said Minnaar. Minnaar said the guards had to open the side door of the truck to get fresh air.

"This was in contravention of Covid 19 regulations," he said. Minnaar said JMPD officers could see the rear of this truck leaning over to the right due to the heavy load, when they stopped it on William Nicol Drive.