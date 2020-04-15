Security manager caught for overloading vehicle with guards
A Fidelity security company's manager has been arrested for loading personnel like sardines in a truck and for defying social distancing rules given under the Disaster Management Act.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the manager was arrested at 7.15am on Wednesday for loading 44 security guards into the back of a closed truck.
"The police found guards crammed into the back of the truck which had a closed back and sides," said Minnaar. Minnaar said the guards had to open the side door of the truck to get fresh air.
"This was in contravention of Covid 19 regulations," he said. Minnaar said JMPD officers could see the rear of this truck leaning over to the right due to the heavy load, when they stopped it on William Nicol Drive.
"According to the information received, this manager would regularly overload this truck every morning and then transport the guards from the office of the Fidelity company in Lonehill, Sandton," Minnaar added.
The truck would also travel to Soweto to deliver the guards at their work posts.He said another truck had to be arranged to transport some of the guards from the scene to their designated locations.
" The manager was detained at Douglasdale police station and will likely have to pay an admission of guilt fine of R1,500 or alternatively appear in the Randburg magistrate's court later today."
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.