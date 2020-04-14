Investigation under way into Alexandra man's death after alleged assault by soldiers

The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) has called for a military inquiry into the death of a man from Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, allegedly after being beaten by defence force (SANDF) members.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was allegedly assaulted by soldiers on Good Friday.

Peters said a murder case was opened at the Alexandra police station where police are awaiting the postmortem results.

Spokesperson for the defence force Col Louis Kirstein said the SANDF would co-operate with the police investigation.

“The SANDF reiterates that its members are expected to act within the confines of the law during this difficult period as they enforce the lockdown regulations and help save lives in support of the police.

“Any action outside the law will not be condoned,” Kirstein said.