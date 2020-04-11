South Africa

Joburg has more than 400 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Tshwane 90

By Batandwa Malingo - 11 April 2020 - 11:04
Johannesburg has 446 cases of Covid-19.
Johannesburg has 446 cases of Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/Felix Lipov

Johannesburg has more than half of the Covid-19 cases confirmed in Gauteng.

This was revealed by the provincial department of health on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the department said Gauteng has recorded 801 cases since the outbreak was confirmed in the country in March.

''The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for Gauteng is 801 as of April 10 2020, with the number of recoveries 157. Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 86 people are currently hospitalised in both public and private hospitals, with 10 in the intensive care units in various facilities,'' the department said.

As of Saturday morning, the numbers in Gauteng districts were:

  • Johannesburg 446
  • Tshwane 90
  • West Rand 12
  • Sedibeng 6
  • Ekurhuleni 120
  • Unallocated 127

The province has had three out of 24 confirmed deaths nationally.

SA Covid-19 death toll climbs to 24

All the Covid-19 updates.
News
21 hours ago

Five more Covid-19 deaths in SA, nearly 100 new cases

The number of South Africans to have died of Covid-19 has increased to 18.
News
2 days ago

Cape Town worst hit as Covid-19 cases near 500 in Western Cape

The Western Cape had recorded 490 Covid-19 infections by Tuesday - 15 higher than Monday's total.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X