South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

By Staff reporter - 09 April 2020 - 18:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
Image: Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to SA “on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus” at 8pm on Thursday.

In a statement, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the address comes after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday, as well as consultations Ramaphosa held with “various social partners” during the course of the day.

On Wednesday, it was announced that 18 South Africans had died from Covid-19, the respiratory illness causes by the coronavirus. There were 1,845 confirmed cases across the country.

- TimesLIVE

'I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions,' - Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has apologised for breaking the lockdown rules by visiting ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana for lunch.
News
1 day ago

'Lockdown ends April 16 ... but I didn't mention which year,' jokes Ramaphosa

The president later told the media that the government was still deciding whether it will extend the 21-day lockdown set to end next Thursday.
News
1 day ago

X