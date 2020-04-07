Cape Town worst hit as Covid-19 cases near 500 in Western Cape

“On Monday, a 57-year-old man became the third Western Cape Covid-19 related death. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones,” said Winde.

Community screening was conducted on Tuesday in Philippi, Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park, Netreg, Kraaifontein, Scottsdene and the Bo-Kaap.

“We thank all of those who welcomed the community health-care workers and enabled them to fulfil their important role in stemming the spread of coronavirus by being screened and, where necessary, tested,” said Winde.

On Wednesday, screening will be done in Elsies River, Ruyterwacht, Bothasig, Durbanville, Klipheuwel, Fisantekraal and the Bo-Kaap.

“New areas and subdistricts will be announced regularly,” added the premier.