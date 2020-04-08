South Africa

Five more Covid-19 deaths in SA, nearly 100 new cases

By Matthew Savides - 08 April 2020 - 21:58
Buses are sprayed at the Cape Town Bus Terminus in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 recently.​ The Covid-19 death toll in SA has climbed to 18, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Buses are sprayed at the Cape Town Bus Terminus in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 recently.​ The Covid-19 death toll in SA has climbed to 18, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Image: Esa Alexander

The number of South Africans to have died of Covid-19 has increased to 18, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Half of the deaths have been in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that there had been five additional deaths confirmed since he released the figures at an event on Tuesday.

There were also 96 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Tuesday, taking the total to 1,845 across SA.

Of the new reported deaths, two were in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Gauteng and two in the Free State. All of them were men, aged between 49 and 77.

The ministry's figures reveal that there have now been nine deaths in KZN, and three each in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Free State.

There have been 63,776 Covid-19 tests done across SA - an increase of 5,678 from Monday.

The highest number of confirmed cases is in Gauteng, with 782, followed by the Western Cape with 495, and KZN with 354.

The Free State has 88 confirmed cases, the Eastern Cape 45, Limpopo and Mpumalanga 21 each, the North West 15 and the Northern Cape 13. There are 11 "unallocated" cases.

Coronavirus cases climb to 1686 - health minister Zweli Mkhize

The health ministry revealed the figures on Monday evening, adding that the coronavirus deaths have also risen.
News
2 days ago

Man with prostate cancer becomes SA's 13th Covid-19 death

A Durban man has become SA's 13th confirmed Covid-19 related death.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X