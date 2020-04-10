'How and why?': Mkhize orders probe into how 48 nurses tested positive for Covid-19 at Durban hospital

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said an ongoing investigation into allegations of non-compliance at Netcare St Augustine's hospital in Durban will reveal how and why 48 nurses tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Mkhize reaffirmed that the hospital had been closed, following his announcement earlier this week that 66 people at the private facility had tested positive for the virus. Forty-eight were nurses.

“That's a very large number of staff to be infected at a popular institution. Therefore, we have asked that the provincial government must institute an investigation in terms of why [and] how we ended up with so many people infected in one place — particularly if it's professionals,” he said.