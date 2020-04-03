Trauma unit at Durban's St Augustine's hospital closed amid Covid-19 testing

The trauma unit at Durban's St Augustine's hospital was temporarily shut down on Friday.

When reporters visited the hospital on Friday morning, security guards at the hospital said no-one was allowed to enter the unit at the hospital because of the “virus”.

Patients coming in were either being diverted to ambulances stationed outside the emergency room entrance or being diverted to other hospitals.

A doctor who didn't want to be identified said the unit was put on precautionary shutdown amid coronavirus testing.

“We are not sure what is happening but we are told there is swabbing of patients and staff.”

The hospital said that they were working on a statement.

This is a developing story.