Eastern Cape businesses feel lockdown pinch

Almost half the businesses surveyed by the Border-Kei Chamber of Business fear shutting down permanently because of the Covid-19 crisis.

That is the frightening reality as Eastern Cape businesses across all sectors face huge challenges to remain viable.

The knock-on effect of the lockdown in the long term is almost impossible to imagine.

Though some businesses have reserves to carry them through 21 days of downtime, others have warned they will run out of cash by next week.

In the chamber’s survey, most businesses say they have already suffered financiallosses due to the virus, with half stating their employees have been forced into short-time, paid and unpaid leave.