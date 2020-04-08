Durban hospital closed indefinitely due to Covid-19 outbreak

Durban's St Augustine's Hospital has been closed indefinitely.

This is after five of the eight Covid-19 related deaths in the province stemmed from an outbreak at the private facility.

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu made the revelation on Wednesday evening during a media address alongside premier Sihle Zikalala.

Simelane-Zulu said the hospital would be closed to the public and only one ward would remain open. That ward will be used as a quarantine unit for the 48 nurses and 18 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.