Welkom mayor apologises for ‘boesman’ slur in speech to troops

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has apologised for a racially offensive word he used while addressing soldiers on the enforcing of lockdown rules in the mining town.

“I want to apologise with the statement I made yesterday. It was not undermining you, it was just out of mistake. So I want to apologise to everybody in Bronville, particularly the coloured people,” Speelman said in a video apology.

The apology comes after a video of him addressing soldiers on Monday regarding the enforcing of lockdown rules, particularly on the community of Bronville, was published.

His “boesman” comment - a derogatory term used to describe coloured people - was met with outrage.

“In Bronville, you know some of the ‘boesmans’, they take some chances; don’t hesitate. I talked to them yesterday, but when you close them (down), they get out and drink again,” he said.

Speelman added that the soldiers must “skop and donner” if necessary and that he would support them.