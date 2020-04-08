Luyolo Yiba: 'I'm using lockdown to compose music'

Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba has accepted that it might take longer before his debut album is released due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Yiba, who was announced the winner of Idols SA in November, was supposed to be in studio cooking his first album.

The singer from King William's Town in the Eastern Cape said he was not angry at the situation and the delay. He believes that the lockdown will help him compose more songs.

"I was supposed to be in the studio recording the album. Everything is on hold until everything normalises. But I am not angry because this is for our health and our safety as the country.

"I decided not to go home in the Eastern Cape because I felt I will be bored. I have been enjoying the lockdown [in Gauteng] because I am a person who loves his space. I wrote some songs and have been exercising a lot."

Yiba, who is known for his song My Love for You, said one of the adventures he tried during the lockdown was learning to play guitar, which did not go well.

"I realised that a guitar is complicated and people who master it actually have talent. I have concluded it is not for me.

"But this lockdown has given me a chance to pause and see if I'm still on the right track when it comes to my goals. I have been doing a lot of thinking and readjustments."

Speaking about his love song which he wrote three years ago, Yiba said: "My Love for You is inspired by the love that I saw from my parents growing up, the love that they shared with us as their kids and the love that you experience from friends."

You can keep yourself entertained at home with Yiba's music, which is available on Africori website. Also, enjoy Gallo Music's lockdown selection for today.