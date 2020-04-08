Prisoners using coronavirus fake news to try to get out of jail, says Lamola

Prisoners are spreading fake news about the coronavirus in the hopes of getting early release.

This is according to justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, who said on Wednesday that the government was looking at many ways to create physical distancing at the country's overcrowded prisons.

Lamola visited the most populated facility in the country, Johannesburg Prison, to observe compliance with national lockdown regulations in response to curbing the spread of coronavirus.

But the minister cautioned inmates against spreading “fake news” about Covid-19 infections in prisons with the hopes of being released.

This while he admitted that it was close to impossible to practise physical distancing in prisons.

“We are also dealing with a lot of fake news because inmates are finding ways to find phones, which they use to communicate fake news. Some of it is influenced by what inmates see happening in other parts of the world where inmates are being released,” he said.