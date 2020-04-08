South Africa

Prisoners using coronavirus fake news to try to get out of jail, says Lamola

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 08 April 2020 - 17:15
Prisoners are finding ways to get cellphones and circulating fake news about Covid-19, says justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
Prisoners are finding ways to get cellphones and circulating fake news about Covid-19, says justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
Image: 123RF/Siam Pukkato

Prisoners are spreading fake news about the coronavirus in the hopes of getting early release.

This is according to justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, who said on Wednesday that the government was looking at many ways to create physical distancing at the country's overcrowded prisons.

Lamola visited the most populated facility in the country, Johannesburg Prison, to observe compliance with national lockdown regulations in response to curbing the spread of coronavirus.

But the minister cautioned inmates against spreading “fake news” about Covid-19 infections in prisons with the hopes of being released.

This while he admitted that it was close to impossible to practise physical distancing in prisons.

“We are also dealing with a lot of fake news because inmates are finding ways to find phones, which they use to communicate fake news. Some of it is influenced by what inmates see happening in other parts of the world where inmates are being released,” he said.

SA's expedition to Marion Island downsized over coronavirus fears

Government has cancelled field science activities and dramatically reduced the size of this year’s expedition to Marion Island because of the ...
News
1 day ago

African-Americans dying of coronavirus at higher rates, preliminary data shows

The new coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a higher rate than the U.S. population at large, according to preliminary numbers from Louisiana, ...
News
5 hours ago

“In this country, fortunately, in December the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] did release some of the inmates to ease the burden but also to respond to a national call.

“As we speak today, we are looking at various options that will enable us to further create an environment that will allow some kind of social distancing in the cells, which is not an easy thing at these correctional centres,” he added.

Some countries have released prisoners, including in Iran, where more than 50,000 inmates were reportedly temporarily released, and some states in the US.

Lamola also commented on measures that government has implemented to contain the spread of the virus at correctional service centres.

These included the ban of inmates receiving cash and other niceties physically from their family members.

Lamola said the ban was in line with the fact that cash was among the ways that the virus was being spread.

To this end, Shoprite Money Market services were being looked into to get cash to inmates, he said.

“Inmates used to receive accessories from family members but since we have closed the visits of family members, we have to devise a means of how the inmates can receive some kind of cash that will enable them to buy from the tuck shops inside,” said Lamola.

“Cash can also be a transmitter, so now they can only do it through a deposit in the financial service institutions like Shoprite.

“And maybe this should be a permanent solution.”

Lamola said “screening and testing” was being intensified at all prisons in the country after a confirmed case at an East London-based correctional services centre.

First prisoner dies of virus in Italy - watchdog group

A first prisoner in Italy has died of coronavirus, a prison watchdog group said on Thursday, calling for more early releases of inmates from the ...
News
6 days ago

Ronald Lamola says prisoners and correctional services officials will be safe

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says measures are in place to protect prisoners and staff from Covid-19
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X