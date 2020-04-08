South Africa

Zwelinzima Vavi discharged from hospital

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 April 2020 - 07:08
Zwelinzima Vavi said that he would be tested again on Monday, but he remained positive.
Zwelinzima Vavi said that he would be tested again on Monday, but he remained positive.  
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi  has been discharged from hospital and is resting in isolation at home.

Vavi wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that he would be tested again on Monday, but he remained optimistic.

“Thank you all of you for so much love and solidarity! My wife and 7-year-old boy has shown no symptoms whatsoever,” he said.

Vavi’s long-time trade union comrade Irvin Jim confirmed on Sunday evening that he had been admitted  to hospital after contracting Covid-19.

This after the general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions announced last week Thursday that he had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

He had also released a video of himself in which he was sweating profusely.

Zwelinzima Vavi in 'positive spirits and will be home today'

Labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi is in "positive" spirits and will be released from hospital soon.
News
1 day ago

Prayers for Zwelinzima Vavi as coronavirus lands him in hospital

Prominent labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi has been admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

'All I had was flu': Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

General secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X