Ronald Lamola says prisoners and correctional services officials will be safe

There is no need to panic about correctional services employees and offenders in SA's jails as they will be safe, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said.

SA is set to go into lockdown at midnight on Thursday, but the critical issue of its impact on officials and offenders in SA's severely overcrowded prisons is unclear, BusinessLIVE reported.

One of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic announced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15 was that no visitors would be allowed at correctional services facilities for 30 days.

This sparked concern about what could happen in SA's prisons.