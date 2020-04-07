SA to know 'in a few days' how well lockdown has worked: Ramaphosa

South Africans should know soon just how effective the nationwide lockdown has been.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was speaking at Rand Water on Tuesday afternoon.

“We're still doing an assessment on the effectiveness of the lockdown,” Ramaphosa said.

He was responding to a question from a journalist who had asked about the possibility of the 21-day lockdown being extended.

“We will be able to make a proper, if you like, scientific assessment in a few days' time to see how well this lockdown is serving the people of our country,” said Ramaphosa.

However, he was adamant the current coronavirus situation would have been considerably worse had SA not taken swift and decisive action.