Zwelinzima Vavi in 'positive spirits and will be home today'

Labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi is in “positive” spirits and will be released from hospital soon.

This is according to National Union of Metalworkers Union of SA (Numsa) president Andrew Chirwa, who told TimesLIVE he had spoken to Vavi on Monday morning.

Vavi was admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19, his long-time trade union comrade Irvin Jim confirmed on social media on Sunday evening.

“Comrades, friends, in the recent past all of us had to contend with the sad news that one of our own leaders, ZV (Vavi), tested positive or Covid-19. He is admitted. We wish him and his family victory against this notorious virus,” Jim, who is Numsa general secretary, tweeted.