South Africa

Coronavirus cases climb to 1686 - health minister Zweli Mkhize

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 06 April 2020 - 22:01
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced an increase in the number of people with coronavirus
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The number of people with Covid-19 in SA has climbed by 31 to 1686.

The health ministry revealed the figures on Monday evening, adding that the coronavirus deaths have also risen.

"Today we are saddened to report another Covid-19 related death. The deceased patient is a 57 year old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on the 5th April 2020.

"He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient," said health minister Zweli Mkhize in a media statement.

