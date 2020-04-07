South Africa

Man with prostate cancer becomes SA's 13th Covid-19 death

By staff reporter - 07 April 2020 - 15:32
The number of positive Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,749. Stock photo.
The number of positive Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,749. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

A Durban man has become SA's 13th confirmed Covid-19 related death.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the man died at Durban's Parklands Hospital. He said the man had “stage 4 prostate cancer”.

Mkhize also confirmed that the number of Covid-19 cases in SA had risen to 1,749.

This is a developing story.

Universities react to Covid-19 fallout

A common reopening date, online learning and reconfiguring the academic calendar to align it with that of the northern hemisphere - these are all ...
News
7 hours ago

SA military recruits doctors and nurses to fight Covid-19

The SA Military Health Service is calling up registered health-care practitioners to join forces with serving members in the fight against the ...
News
1 day ago

Parys Hospital receives critical Covid-19 protective equipment donations

A Free State hospital has been given a much-needed boost with hundreds of sanitisers, surgical face masks and gloves donations to help it deal with ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X