Six state vehicles torched in protest-torn Ladysmith

Six vehicles belonging to the KwaZulu-Natal social development department were torched in strife-torn Ladysmith on Wednesday.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the incident, describing it as an act of “organised criminals”.

On Tuesday, five trucks were torched on the R603 near Colenso, less than 30 minutes from Ladysmith.

“The department has received a report and seen pictures with its six vehicles burnt by brazen criminals,” said Khoza.

“We are shocked at this despicable act of vandalism, which is totally abhorrent, destructive and beyond any justification whatsoever.”

Khoza said the torching of the vehicles, which were parked at the department's district office, would hamper service delivery to the poor.