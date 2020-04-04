Pink on testing positive for Covid-19: This illness is serious and real

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son Jameson and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive."

The songstress added that after self-isolating, she and her son re-tested and were now "thankfully negative".

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she added.

Read Pink's full statement here: