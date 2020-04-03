Sick British man airlifted from Queen Mary 2 off Durban coast

The luxury cruise liner Queen Mary 2 sailed back towards Durban on Thursday night after a British passenger fell ill and had to be airlifted from the ship.

The ship had left the port of Durban at 7am on Thursday after six South African crew members disembarked after testing negative for Covid-19.

It had set sail for Southampton in the United Kingdom with the remaining 1,209 crew and 264 passengers.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said teams in Port Elizabeth, East London and Durban were placed on high alert on Thursday evening after receiving a report from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) that a 58-year-old British man had to be evacuated after a “medical emergency” which was not related to Covid-19.