Two more Covid-19 deaths as SA's cases climb to 1,505

There have been seven Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Speaking in Cape Town, he said there were 1,505 cases of Covid-19 recorded across the country, an increase of 43 from Thursday night.

Mkhize said the two new recorded deaths were an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said there were two more cases that were under investigation and, if confirmed, would take the country's official Covid-19 death to nine.