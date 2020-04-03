Two more Covid-19 deaths as SA's cases climb to 1,505
There have been seven Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
Speaking in Cape Town, he said there were 1,505 cases of Covid-19 recorded across the country, an increase of 43 from Thursday night.
Mkhize said the two new recorded deaths were an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal.
He said there were two more cases that were under investigation and, if confirmed, would take the country's official Covid-19 death to nine.
He said that 50,219 tests had been conducted.
Mkhize said there was a question over whether or not it was “worth the effort” to test people when more than 50,000 tests had revealed a relatively small 1,500 cases.
“It is worth the effort even if we test several million people but only find a couple of thousand cases ... because the devastation of a Covid-19 outbreak that is unmanaged and uncontrolled is far worse than the cost of testing many people.
“We need many more people being tested,” he said.
