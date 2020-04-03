South Africa

Two more Covid-19 deaths as SA's cases climb to 1,505

By Aaron Hyman - 03 April 2020 - 18:03
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 cases have climbed to more than 1,500.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 cases have climbed to more than 1,500.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

There have been seven Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Speaking in Cape Town, he said there were 1,505 cases of Covid-19 recorded across the country, an increase of 43 from Thursday night.

Mkhize said the two new recorded deaths were an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said there were two more cases that were under investigation and, if confirmed, would take the country's official Covid-19 death to nine.

He said that 50,219 tests had been conducted.

Mkhize said there was a question over whether or not it was “worth the effort” to test people when more than 50,000 tests had revealed a relatively small 1,500 cases.

“It is worth the effort even if we test several million people but only find a couple of thousand cases ... because the devastation of a Covid-19 outbreak that is unmanaged and uncontrolled is far worse than the cost of testing many people.

“We need many more people being tested,” he said.

Durban woman, 81, dies from Covid-19

An 81-year-old Durban woman died from Covid-19 in hospital on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

How to access free Covid-19 online doctor consults

All South Africans will be able to access telephonic consultations with doctors for Covid-19 specific queries at no cost, courtesy of a ...
Business
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X