Teenager raped by man posing as municipal official

A 17-year-old girl has been raped, allegedly by a man posing as an Ekurhuleni municipality official.

Police have now issued a warning to residents as they fear that more women could fall victim to the crime as more than 60 were raped by men using a similar modus operandi between 2012 and last year.

Police said 68 cases were reported to them over the past seven years in which men pretending to be employees of the municipality or Eskom went to certain houses and claimed they were there to check water or electricity meters and would rape the occupant.

Police spokesperson Raider Ubisi said in the latest incident, the matric pupil was alone in the house at Mina Nawe, near Putfontein, when a man arrived pretending to be a municipal official. He said the man told the girl that he was there to collect meter readings just after her father left for work on Wednesday.

Ubisi said this was the first case to be opened this year.

"We have had a challenge of what we suspect to be a gang of serial rapists using the strategy to take advantage of young and older women in their homes between 2012 and 2019," said Ubisi.