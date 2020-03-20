Liquor ban will help combat crime: Bheki Cele on Covid-19's dry weekends

Police minister Bheki Cele believes the 6pm cut-off for booze sales on weekdays, and 1pm on weekends, will reduce crimes such as murder and rape.

Statistics reveal many crimes are committed by drunk people during the early hours on weekends, Cele told a news conference in Pretoria on Friday.

Cele took an example from Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, considered the rape capital of the country, where he said research showed many offenders had consumed alcohol in taverns before committing crime.

“Also we pick up a lot of dead bodies around three in the morning coming from shebeens, so if we shut down at 6pm, it will have a positive impact,” he said.

“There is a good relationship between crime and the coronavirus. You must remember alcohol is causing a lot of crime.