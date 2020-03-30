WATCH | Tamia and Deborah Cox's rendition of 'Count On Me' is the hope we need during lockdown

“Even in the crisis we are in, we can count on one another. If you look around you see the love and unity, with people running errands for one another and sharing where we can buy toilet tissue. It's just been a beautiful thing to see.

“So we want to help one another, to be able to count on one another,” Cece said before inviting her followers to participate in the challenge.

Tamia and Deborah were joined by Shep Crawford, who played the piano.

On Monday the World Health Organisation said globally, more than 30,000 globally have died due to Covid-19.

In SA, two deaths have been recorded and 1, 280 people have tested positive for Covid-19.