Gang arrested for Free State farm robberies, attacking elderly woman, raping another

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 20 March 2020 - 11:58
Nine suspects have been arrested for burglary, assault and rape in the Free State.
Nine men have been arrested for allegedly robbing two farms in the Free State, as well as assaulting a 77-year-old woman and raping the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

According to the police, the 77-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of two firearms, ammunition, laptops and jewellery. The incident took place on March 5 at Trommel farm in the Marquard district.

The accused were also implicated in a burglary that took place at Silas farm on March 1.

The girlfriend of one of the arrested men was allegedly raped after the suspects had a fallout over stolen goods.

“Nine suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested. Three were charged with house robbery, one was charged with burglary, two with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of firearms, and three for rape,” said the police in a statement.

“Their homes were searched and 130 rounds of live ammunition, two firearms, a revolver, a 9mm pistol and other suspected stolen goods were recovered and confiscated.”

The suspects will appear in the Marquard Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

