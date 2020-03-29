UDM member gets his last wish as he gets buried in his favourite car

In an unusual turn of events, an Eastern Cape businessman and also a member of United Democratic Movement (UDM) asked to be buried in his favourite Mercedes Benz.

Jozana village in Stekrspruit came to a standstill on Saturday as the funeral of Tshekede Pitso became the centre of attention.

People looked on as Pitso, dressed in a cream white, sat behind the steering wheel with his hands placed on the steering wheel in his favourite Mercedes Benz which was towed to the graveyard.

After all, this was Pitso’s wish to be buried in his favourite car. The funeral took the attention of people away from the country’s lockdown and became the talk of the town.