Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make masks, owner arrested

Several consumer complaints against a Durban business resulted in the arrest of the owner and the rescue of 14 workers who were locked in a factory and forced to make masks for six days.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that she was furious after hearing about the report back by officials tasked to investigate a complaint she received on Sunday.

“No amount of words could ever describe my anger following a shocking report I have just received from officials I assigned to investigate a complaint I received early this morning.

“This is in connection to more than 14 employees who have been locked up in a factory since Monday last week. They were forced to manufacture hundreds of masks to meet the demand caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.”