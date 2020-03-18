South Africa

South Africans flown home from Wuhan all negative for Covid-19

By Matthew Savides - 18 March 2020 - 06:32
South Africans who were evacuated from Wuhan City, China disembark after undergoing medical tests aboard the aircraft. They all tested negative for Covid-19, but will remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Image: Courtesy of Moleli Molefe Limpopo Office of the Premier

In a rare piece of good news about the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry has announced that all the South Africans who were flown home from Wuhan, China, at the weekend had tested negative.

However, they will remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce to South Africans that all the citizens from Wuhan were tested and their results came back negative for Covid-19,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

“We continue to keep them in quarantine for the prescribed period and will thereafter initiate the process of reunifying them with the community.”

Mkhize also announced that the number of South Africans to test positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, had risen to 85. Of these, six had no history of international travel, meaning they are the country's first cases of internal transmission. Four are children, aged between two and five.

SA's hero pilot can't wait to tell daughter about Wuhan mission

Capt Vusi Khumalo did not tell his eight-year-old daughter where he was going when he embarked on a mission to rescue more than 100 South Africans ...
News
1 day ago

‘Thank you for fetching us,’ writes South African repatriated from China

The National Health Insurance (NHI) has shared a heartfelt handwritten letter, penned by one of the 146 people repatriated from China to the SA team ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICTURES | Plane with 114 South Africans returning from Wuhan arrives in SA

The South Africans evacuated from Wuhan - the coronavirus global epicentre - have landed.
News
3 days ago

