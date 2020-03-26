Minister Blade Nzimande allocates millions for research into Covid-19 treatments
The department of science & innovation has made available R12m and will redirect an additional R30m to Covid-19 interventions.
This will include re-purposing and testing a number of existing drugs for efficacy of the potential treatment for Covid-19.
This comes as minister of higher education, science & Innovation Blade Nzimande announced the establishment of Covid-9 teams for the departments.
Ndimande said the department of science & innovation task team is engaging with the department of health, the Medical Research Council, and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to mobilise funding, reprioritising research strategies and creating an enabling ethical and regulatory framework to facilitate research on the Covid-19 virus.
The higher education team is led by the deputy minister Bhuti Manamela and is comprised of Universities South Africa (USAF), South African College Principals Organisation (Sacpo), the South African Union of Students (SAUS), labour unions, Higher Health and the department of health. "The post-school education and training (PSET) task team will also make appropriate information available to the institutions in the sector including developing protocol guidelines for institutions," Nzimande said.
