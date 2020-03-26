President Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus - presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office confirmed on Thursday.

Ramaphosa, according to his spokesperson Khusela Diko, decided to test for the global pandemic as a precautionary measure after receiving advice from his physician on Tuesday. He received his results last night.

As it stands, there are at least 709 confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the country and Diko said that as head of state, Ramaphosa engages with people from all walks of life.

“In line with international guidelines as well as those of the national department of health, testing is recommended if you experience symptoms, if you live in or recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of COvid-19 or if you have been in close contact with someone known to have Covid-19,” Diko said.