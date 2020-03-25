SA to process 36,000 Covid-19 tests a day by end of April

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is stepping up its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus by increasing the number of laboratories performing Covid-19 tests from next month from six to nine.

CEO Dr Kamy Chetty said the organisation has adequate testing capacity and equipment to meet the demand.

“The NHLS is pursuing various sources of supplies to obtain polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based test kits and has a commitment from suppliers that South Africa will be a priority,” said Chetty.

Currently, the NHLS has six laboratories performing Covid-19 tests. It said the number will increase to nine by April this year.

At present, the NHLS has the capacity to process 5,000 samples in a 24-hour period. This number will increase to 15,000 in 24 hours in April. By the end of April, the NHLS will be able to process approximately 36,000 tests in 24 hours.