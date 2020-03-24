'Warrant of arrest issued for speaker Thandi Modise' in animal cruelty case

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise failed to appear in the Potchefstroom Regional Court on Tuesday to face charges of animal abuse, AfriForum has claimed.

AfriForum's private prosecution unit, which is prosecuting Modise on behalf of the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), said on Tuesday that a warrant for her arrest was issued on Tuesday pending her appearance in court in a week's time.

The dates of March 24-26 were provisionally set for the trial when Modise appeared in court in October last year.

AfriForum said Modise's legal representative said the speaker was involved in dealing with the country's coronavirus crisis and the impending national lockdown. It is not immediately clear how the matter will be affected by the lockdown.