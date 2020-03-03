WATCH |How this royal family is the pride of Africa

Lions are the only big cats that display obvious sexual dimorphism. This means the majestic manes grow solely on males, who are also physically larger than females.

Despite their physical differences, all lions play a part in the pride. The males defend the group territory, which can reach up to 64 000 acres of land, by intimidating intruders.

Lionesses are the primary hunters, attacking antelopes, zebra, and other large animals to feed the pride.