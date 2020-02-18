WATCH |Meet the sun-worshipping lemurs of Madagascar

It appears the ring-tailed lemur is meditating. Positioning itself in the sun, hands slightly raised, this primate is the picture of peace. Contrary to that catchy song from the film Madagascar, these lemurs don’t like to move it, move it – that much.

While they’re agile in trees, ring-tailed lemurs prefer spending their time on the ground where there is room to roam. Social in nature, they live in troops of up to 30, often curling up in a ball of animals and grooming one another.

WATCH: